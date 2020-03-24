Army called in to combat Covid-19

The army will assist the civil administration at the field level in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The photo has been taken recently from city's Ashkona Hajj camp quarantine center. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Army will be deployed in the country from Tuesday in 'Aid to Civil Power' to take cautionary steps so that people maintain social distance and suspects maintain quarantine.





Army members will assist the civil administration at the division and district levels, said Rashedul Alam Khan, assistant director of the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate. Earlier in the day, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam informed reporters that members of Bangladesh Army would remain in the field from Tuesday.





Meanwhile, the government on Monday declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to prevent the transmission of deadly coronavirus, reports UNB.





However, kitchen markets, hospitals and pharmacies will remain open as usual, he said.Bangladesh on Monday confirmed country's third death from the coronavirus and reported six more new cases, including a health worker, taking the number of such cases in the country to 33. Meanwhile, the number of globally confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 342,407 as of Monday. Of them, 228,604 are currently being treated with 10,566 in serious or critical condition.





So far, the virus has claimed 14,762 lives -- a mortality rate of 13 percent, according to Worldometer. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

