Man with coronavirus symptoms flees home in Feni





A youth showing coronavirus symptoms fled his home in Feni Sadar upazila and travelled to Dhaka by bus for tests.

He had been driving around overseas returnees for the last few days.

Feni Civil Surgeon Dr Sajjad Hossain said the man’s house has now been put under lockdown.

Feni Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shirin Akhter said the man went to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) on Monday morning.

He was travelling to Dhaka on a Star Line bus but law enforcers took control of the vehicle midway.

The man’s family said he reached IEDCR around 5am. He got in touch with IEDCR officials around 9:30am who gave him a card and sent to Kurmitola General Hospital.

Airport sources said, 5,300 expatriates returned to Feni in recent days but the local administration has so far been able to put 480 overseas returnees and 3,204 members of their families in home quarantine.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sajjad Hossain said the district administration, local chairmen and members have been tasked with taking care of those in quarantine.

Plainclothesmen are also monitoring them.

Deputy Commissioner Wahiduzzaman said mobile courts fined two overseas returnees Tk 15,000 for breaching home quarantine rules in Fulgazi and Dagonbhuiyan upazilas.

Meanwhile, 105-bed isolation corners have been prepared at hospitals.





