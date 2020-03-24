Coronavirus: Global death toll 16,510









The global death toll from coronavirus or Covid-19 reached 16,510 on Tuesday -- a mortality rate of 14 percent.

The virus has so far infected 378,842 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 260,268 are currently being treated with 12,062 in serious or critical condition.









So far, 118,574 cases had outcomes and of them, 102,064 (86 percent) recovered.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh announced its third coronavirus death and six new cases, taking the number of patients to 33 in the country, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





Also Read - Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home to escape virus





Bangladesh government on Monday declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to prevent its transmission.

Besides, the Armed Forces will remain in the field in the divisional and district towns including coastal areas across the country from Tuesday to aid the civil administration maintain social distancing and strengthen the coronavirus preventive measures.









Earlier on March 17, Bangladesh closed all educational institutions until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

COVID-19 is affecting 195 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

Leave Your Comments