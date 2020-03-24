Coronavirus: Public transport to be shut from March 26









Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that mass transportation will remain shut from March 26 to April 4 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He made the announcement at a video conference from the ministry.

“Trucks, covered van, medicine, urgent services, fuel and vehicles carrying perishables will operate as usual,” he said adding that cargo vehicles will not be permitted to carry people.

Earlier in the day, the government shut down all local, mail and commuter train services until further notice. “Intercity train services will be shut down gradually,” said Bangladesh Railway Director General Shamsuzzaman.

Bangladesh government on Monday declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Besides, the armed forces will remain in the field in divisional and district towns from Tuesday to aid the civil administration maintain social distancing and strengthen the coronavirus preventive measures.

Bangladesh closed all educational institutions on March 17 and declared a 10-day general holiday from March 26.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 16,510 on Tuesday -- a mortality rate of 14 percent. The virus has so far infected 378,842 people , according to worldometer.

Of them, 260,268 are currently being treated and 12,062 in serious or critical condition. So far, 102,064 (86 percent) patients have recovered.

Bangladesh announced its third coronavirus death and six new cases on Monday, taking the number of cases to 33 in the country.

Leave Your Comments