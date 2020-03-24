Coronavirus: River transportation to be shut from Tuesday





Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has decided to shut river transportation from Tuesday afternoon to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Vessels, including launches, will not be allowed to ply from Tuesday afternoon,” said Md Jahangir Alam Khan, senior information and public relations officer of the Shipping Ministry.

Cargo vessels will operate as usual. "The restriction will remain in place until further notice," he said.

Earlier in the day, Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said mass transportation will remain shut from March 26 to April 4.

“Trucks, covered van, medicine, urgent services, fuel and vehicles carrying perishables will operate as usual,” he said adding that cargo vehicles will not be permitted to carry people.





The government also shut down all local, mail and commuter train services from the morning and said operation of intercity trains will be gradually stopped.

Bangladesh on Monday declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4 to prevent transmission of coronavirus.

Besides, the armed forces will remain in the field in the divisional and district towns from Tuesday to aid the civil administration maintain social distancing and strengthen the coronavirus preventive measures.

Earlier on March 17, Bangladesh closed all educational institutions until March 31.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from coronavirus or Covid-19 reached 16,510 as of Tuesday -- a mortality rate of 14 percent. The virus has so far infected 378,842 people , according to worldometer.

Of them, 260,268 are currently being treated and 12,062 are in serious or critical condition. So far, 118,574 cases had outcomes and of them, 102,064 (86 percent) recovered.

Bangladesh announced its third coronavirus death and six new cases on Monday, taking the number of cases to 33 in the country.

