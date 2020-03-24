Coronavirus: 555 Jashore overseas returnees quarantined in 24hr









Jashore’s district administration sent another 555 overseas returnees to home quarantine in the last 24 hours until Monday night to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Among them, 414 returnees are from the Sadar upazila alone, said Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Protiva Gharai.

So far, 1,108 overseas returnees have been home quarantined since March 10 in the district, she said, adding that 676 of them are in the sadar upazila.

Jashore Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Abu Shahin said nobody from the district has so far tested positive for coronavirus.

“The people in quarantine are under our supervision. They have our contact numbers, and we have theirs. Health workers are collecting information from them twice a day,” he said.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamruzzaman said they have been putting red flag at houses of overseas returnees in the upazila.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shafiul Arif on Saturday said 23,000 people have returned home from abroad in the last one month.

Committees have been formed at ward level with members of union parishads. "Llegal action will be taken if anyone disobeys the rules of home quarantine," he said.

Leave Your Comments