Educational institutions to remain shut until April 9: Minister





Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday announced that all the educational institutions of the country will remain shut until April 9, 2020, aiming to prevent spread of deadly coronavirus.





“All the educational institute will remain closed until April 9,” she said while briefing reporters.





The decision was taken at a meeting with the representatives of Primary and Mass Education Ministry and other concerned, she said.





On March 16, she announced that all the educational institutions of the country will remain shut until March 31.





The coaching centers will also remain closed, she said.





The global death toll from coronavirus or Covid-19 reached 16,510 on Tuesday -- a mortality rate of 14 percent.





The virus has so far infected 378,842 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Of them, 260,268 are currently being treated with 12,062 in serious or critical condition.





So far, 118,574 cases had outcomes and of them, 102,064 (86 percent) recovered.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh so far confirmed three coronavirus death and 27 cases.





Bangladesh government on Monday declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to prevent its transmission.





Besides, the army will remain in the field in the divisional and district towns including coastal areas across the country from Tuesday to aid the civil administration maintain social distancing and strengthen the coronavirus preventive measures.





Earlier on March 17, Bangladesh closed all educational institutions until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





COVID-19 is affecting 195 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

