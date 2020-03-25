Diner Sheshe





"When the outbreak escalated, everything went into a frenzy. We had to make a decision on how to ensure the health and safety of everyone while keeping critical operations on. Everyone came together and decided to continue -- I think culturally, we've been taught to come together in the face of a difficult situation and fight for the greater good.





So we continued with the production of sanitizers, soaps and hand washes at HUL. We had to gather the team and explain to them why our services were needed now more than ever and what were the hygiene precautions they needed to take. You know what -- not one person resisted.





To be honest, the scale of the pandemic really hit me when one afternoon, we were all having lunch. We had to maintain a distance of 3 feet from each other making it impossible for us to converse. As I looked around, I'd never felt more alone, but still -- we were together in that too and somehow it felt comfortable.





And it's been heartwarming to be a part of this together. Members of the sales team are stretching to make sure key items are delivered -- our team in the north even used air courier services to make sanitizers reach outlets in Leh and Ladakh.





We see our delivery boys putting on their masks to go and deliver sanitizers, no matter what the location or the time is, because they understand the importance of not stopping. In fact, most of them have worked longer hours to meet with the surge in demand.





Even some of our managers' family members naturally called to check if they're feeling okay and so one of them made a video highlighting our safety practices and sent it to them for reassurance. I think everyone knows that we're working for something much larger than all of us and that's what's keeping us going. We really are all in this together."





