Death anniversary of Sudhir Chandra observed





The first death anniversary of Sudhir Chandra Sarker, owner of Sarker market chalabon in city's Uttara area was observed on Tuesday. Sudhir Sarker left behind his wife Hironmoyi Sarker, two sons Dilip Sarker Mithu,Titu Chandra Sarker and host of relatives. Members of Sarker family sought blessings from all for salvation and eternal peace of late Sudhir Chandra Sarker. Sudhir Chandra Sarker was well known for his philanthropic work in mousair-calabon area of Dakhinkhan, Dhaka.

