Subhashree getting chance to explore her acting





SubhashreeGanguly is on a roll. The actress, who is getting a wide range of offers in films, is enjoying every bit of her life and roles. Be it Mehul in Raj Chakrabarty's Parineeta, Munni in Raj's' Dharmajuddha', Priyadarshini in Baba Yadav's untitled next or Fatima in Indraadip Das Gupta's 'Bismillah', Subhashree has a bunch of exciting characters on her plate.Interestingly, she is getting so many offers after her marriage to Raj Chakraborty. So, is Raj her lucky charm, we asked the pretty lady."Of course, he is! But ultimately, it is all destinies. Raj is a person who loves to work 24x7 and now, after getting married to him, I am also getting into that zone. After 'Parineeta', I am getting different kinds of roles and I am happy as it is giving me a chance to explore my acting abilities," she said.





