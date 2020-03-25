SRK creates COVID-19 awareness

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday came out with a unique and interesting video to create awareness about coronavirus among people. He made a fun and informative video on COVID-19 using scenes from his movies.From the popular 'Loveria' song of his 1992 hit 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' to stills from hits such as 'Kal Ho Na Ho' (2003), 'ChalteChalte' (2003) and 'Raees' (2017), clips of various SRK films have been put together in an attempt to convey facts about coronavirus in his explainer.Not only this, he even highlighted the kind of masks people should not buy-the kind he wore in 'Baazigar' and 'Badshah'.InshaAllah#JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheers... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!





