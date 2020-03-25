Priyanka joins Indians from US





On Sunday, the entire nation observed #JantaCurfew and to appreciate the Coronavirus fighters, citizens came to their balconies at 5 PM to cheer them. Actress Priyanka Chopra was also seen showing solidarity to those working hard amid the COVID-19 scare, she cheered from the balcony of her house in LA.





The 'Desi Girl' took to Instagram stories shared a video of hers clapping hands on the balcony and wrote, " People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all first responders battling by COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies.





Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit.#jantacurfewindia. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, AishwaryaRaiBachchan, AbhishekBachchan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, DeepikaPadukone, Ranveer Singh and several others had expressed their gratitude by cheering from their homes. Currently, the entertainment industry has also been locked down due to the Coronavirus scare. The release dates of many films including Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Ranveer Singh's '83 and others have been pushed indefinitely.

