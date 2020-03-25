Swift, Kanye's phone call leaks



An infamous phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, which triggered a long-running feud, has leaked online. The call took place in 2016, as West sought Swift's permission to mention her name in his song Famous. When the track was eventually released, she objected to a lyric which referred to her as a "bitch"; but West's wife, Kim Kardashian posted an edited version of the call, saying Swift had approved.





The leak, however, seems to show that West omitted the offensive word. The two musicians have had a stormy relationship since 2009, when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for best female video at the MTV Music Awards. Grabbing her microphone, West objected to the award, saying Beyonce's Single Ladies video deserved the prize more than Swift's You Belong With Me.





"Taylor Swift, I'mma let you finish," he said, in a clip that's become one of music's most recognizable memes, "but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!" Swift responded with a statement saying the video didn't tell the full story."Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened. "You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that bitch' in front of the entire world."







While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot approve a song you've never heard."Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination."The situation got worse when West placed a nude waxwork of Swift in the song's video. She discussed the repercussions at length in her subsequent album, Reputation, and made the snake emoji a recurring motif of her 2018 world tour.





---BBC





