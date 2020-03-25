Stock markets close lower





Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday registered downbeat, after a single-day break, amid growing concern over COVID-19 pandemic.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 3976.56 points on Tuesday with a fall of 8.18 points or 0.20 percent.Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down slightly by 0.03 points and 1.54 points to settle at 1323.77 points and 917.27 points respectively.





On Monday, the government declared a 10-day nationwide holiday from March 26 over the situation, shutting down government and private offices excepting essential and healthcare facilities. The government also decided to shut down mass transportation, including train and river transportation, during the period to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In line with government holiday, trading on bourses will also be closed on March 26 to April 4, said a DSE release.





Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 1.39 billion, which was lower over previous day's mark of Taka 2.54 billion.On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 23,152 trades were executed in Tuesday's trading session with a trading volume of 38.30 million securities.





Linde Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Monno Ceramic, Mercantile Bank, Reneta, Orion Pharma, Apex Footwear, Square Pharma, Silva Pharma and Central Pharma.On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red from the gaining streak of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI declined by 14.06 points and 21.96 points to stand at 6813.23 points and 11250.31 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 2,751,275 shares and mutual fund of 162 companies were traded of which 22 issues advanced while 37 declined and 103 issues remained unchanged.

