Published:  12:30 AM, 25 March 2020

Vivo V19 to hit the market

Vivo, an innovative technology company, is going to launch new smartphone V19, the latest phone of the company's v series mobiles lineup.

V19 contains super night mood photography technology which will ensure capturing more vivid photos even in the dark night and low light. Besides that, a dual iview selfie camera has been added for the first time on this phone. 

Vivo Bangladesh informed that vivo V19 packs with a total of six cameras- two on the front which contains 32 and 4 mega pixel.

Vivo V-19 houses 8GB RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via micro SD card with a reversible USB type c port. The phone may be launched in April and it is yet to confirm the price of the vivo v19.


