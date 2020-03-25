Riaz new BD Ambassador to the Netherlands





The government has appointed M Riaz Hamidullah, currently serving as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, as the new Ambassador to the Netherlands. Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it through a press release on Tuesday.







Ambassador Riaz Hamidullah is a career diplomat who belongs to 15th batch (1995) of Bangladesh Civil Service (Foreign Affairs).





To date, Hamidullah served in various capacities in Bangladesh Mission in New Delhi and Bangladesh Permanent Mission in New York, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday. He also served as Director at SAARC Secretariat

in Kathmandu.





At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities inter alia on multilateral economic issues, South Asian and European affairs, regional cooperation. Ambassador Hamidullah is a post-graduate in Economics.









Leave Your Comments