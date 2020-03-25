COVID-19: Deaths stand at 4, infected 39



Panic-stricken nation on Tuesday got another piece of bad news as an elderly man became the victim of coronavirus raising the number to four while number of cases increased by 6 taking it to 39.



Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) unveiled the news through a videoconferencing in the capital."The deceased person aged above 70, has been undergoing treatment at a hospital," she said.





"Of the fresh six infected, one has returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah Hajj. Others got infected after coming in contact with infected persons," Professor Flora added. "Samples of 92 persons were tested in the past 24 hours and the fresh six cases are among them. At the moment as many as 46 persons are in institutional quarantine while 40 others are in isolation," she said.





Meanwhile, the UK-returnee who died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sylhet, was not infected with COVID-19. Dr Debapada Roy, the director of health in Sylhet division said on Tuesday citing a report of the IEDCR.







"Samples taken from her body tested negative. The woman aged around 61 passed away due to other complications," said Dr Debapada. Bangladesh first confirmed cases of coronavirus infection on March 8. COVID-19 has so far killed at least 17,000 people across the world with 392,000 cases of infection. Italy is the worst victim with more than 6,000 deaths followed by China with 3,277.







Spain has lost more than 2,700 people followed by Iran with almost 2,000 deaths. France has recorded 860 casualties followed by the USA with 582 deaths.COVID-19 has affected as many as 196 countries and territories which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan.





