$20tn lawsuit filed against China in US district court





A suit has been filed in a Texas District Court in the US seeking compensatory damages of over $20 trillion US Dollars against China for the "creation and release, accidental or otherwise" of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a biological weapon in violation of China's International obligations.





In particular, the plaint alleges that there is sufficient indication that the Coronavirus was released recklessly from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province leading to the "bioweapon" eventually affected the citizens of the United States of America (US).The plaintiffs argue that in effect, the new Coronavirus is a terrorist-related weapon of mass destruction of population centers.





The lead plaintiffs in the class action suit are Buzz Photos, whose business was affected following the standstill occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, a non-profit corporation, Freedom Watch Inc and an individual from Florida, Larry Klazman.





To build their case that the new Coronavirus is a military weapon originating from Wuhan, the plaintiffs point to reports concerning the Chinese Government's efforts to silence doctors in Wuhan and throughout China from disclosing any information about the new disease initially.





In this regard, the plaintiffs also highlight reports that a prominent Chinese health professional - Major General Chen Wei - attempted to self-inject an untested vaccine, in an alleged attempt to contain the Coronavirus outbreak.





The plaintiffs also refer to reports where the Chinese Government linked efforts to prevent such future threats to strengthening the security of biological laboratories. "China's military and national leadership clearly linked the origins and spread of COVID-19 with safety protocols and containment at China's biomedical microbiology laboratories", the plaint states.





Citing an opinion published by The Hill, the plaintiffs contend that the theory has been endorsed by experts.It is also added that, "the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology released a new directive titled: "Instructions on strengthening biosecurity management in microbiology labs that handle advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus."





