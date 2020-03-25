Two houses under lockdown in Chattogram





The local administration has put two houses under lockdown in the city as a woman who tested positive for coronavirus visited those.





Civil Surgeon of the district Sheikh Fazle Rabbi Mia said the woman, aged about 75, from Chakaria in Cox’s Bazar district returned from Saudi Arabia on March 13 after performing Umrah.





The woman tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment in Cox’s Bazar.





After returning home, she went to the house of her son at Chandgaon Residential Area and later she visited the house of another son at Kalamia Bazar in Bakolia area in the city.





On information, the local administration put the two houses under lockdown

Leave Your Comments