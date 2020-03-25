Coronavirus global death toll jumps to 18,895





The death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has jumped to 18,895 globally as of Wednesday.





It has so far infected 422,629 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Of them, 294,855 are currently being treated with 13,095 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 127,774 cases had outcomes and of them, 108,879 (85 percent) recovered and 15 percent died.





Bangladesh has so far reported four deaths from the coronavirus.





Besides, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 39.





COVID-19 is affecting 197 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

