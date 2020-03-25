India-returnee fined for violating home-quarantine rules





A mobile court here on Tuesday fined a person who returned from India Tk 5,000 at Moktarpur in Charghat upazila for violating home-quarantine rules.





Samit Kumar Kundu, officer-in-charge of Charghat Police Station, said Rakibul Ahmed Mirza came back from India on March 13.

As Rakibul, son of Minhaz Uddin, was found roaming here and there violating the home-quarantine rules, a mobile court, led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Syed Samira, slapped the fine on him, he said.

