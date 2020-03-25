Genocide Day today









The 'Genocide Day' is being observed in the country today (Wednesday) commemorating the brutalities and cowardly attacks carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces on the unarmed Bangalees on the black night of March 25 in 1971.





On the black night of March 25 in 1971, the Pakistani military junta resorted to mass killings in Dhaka to implement their blueprint to thwart the Awami League's assumption of office following the election mandate of 1970.





In the attack dubbed 'Operation Searchlight', the Pakistani forces mercilessly killed the Bangalee members of the East Pakistan Rifles and police, students, teachers and common people.





They killed people indiscriminately, set fire to houses and property, and looted business establishments, leaving a trail of destruction.





The day is being observed officially for the fourth time in the country as Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on March 11, 2017 to observe March 25 as the Genocide Day.





However, there is no outdoor programme in observance of the day due to the emerging situation following the coronavrius outbreak.

Leave Your Comments