Shakib hails doctors, nurses on the frontline of coronavirus fight









Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is in self-isolation in the USA, hailed doctors, nurses and medical staff who have been working day and night to save the lives of those infected with the deadly coronavirus around the globe.





Shakib is out of action since October last after he was banned by the International Cricket Council for two years with one of those being suspended for failing to report several corrupt approaches to the appropriate authorities.





“I want to salute all the doctors, nurses, medical staff who are working hard to save the lives of our people. I want to thank the members of Bangladesh police, army and other civil authorities who are also working relentlessly to save lives all over the country,” Shakib told in a video message posted on his social media platforms.





“Now, we also should help them back staying at home, obeying health advice and being careful. And, I hope it’ll result in a good way. May Allah help us all,” Shakib added.





All cricketing events in Bangladesh have been postponed indefinitely. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had started Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, but after a round, the league has been postponed. Before that, a two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI has also been postponed, which was scheduled to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Bangladesh has so far reported four deaths from the coronavirus. Besides, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 39.





Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 18,895 globally as of Wednesday.





It has so far infected 422,629 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Leave Your Comments