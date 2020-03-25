Bangladesh reports another coronavirus death









Another elderly man has died from the coronavirus in Bangladesh, taking the total death toll from Covid-19 disease in the country to five, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





However, no coronavirus case was detected in the last 24 hours.





Besides, two more patients have recovered from the disease.





IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora revealed the latest coronavirus figures at a press briefing through online on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 18,895 globally as of Wednesday.













It has so far infected 422,629 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Of them, 294,855 are currently being treated with 13,095 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 127,774 cases had outcomes and of them, 108,879 (85 percent) recovered and 15 percent died.





COVID-19 is affecting 197 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

Leave Your Comments