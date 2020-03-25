4 killed in Rajshahi, Kushtia road crashes









Four people were killed and many others injured in road crashes in Rajshahi and Kushtia districts on Wednesday.

In Rajshahi, a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway at Bijoynagar in Godagari upazila left two people dead and 15 others injured.





The deceased were identified as Matiur Rahman, 35, son of Abdul Aziz of Tanore upazila, and Tutul, 36, son of Abul Quasem of Belpukur area in Sadar upazila.

Abdul Bari, in-charge of Premtali Police Camp, said the accident took place around 6am when the Chapainawabganj-bound bus turned turtle after the collision with the truck, leaving the duo dead on the and 15 other passengers injured.

In Kushtia, two people were killed and a number of people injured when a picnic bus hit a truck on Kushtia-Iswardi highway at Talbaria in Mirpur upazila.





The deceased were identified as Nabil Hossain, 38, driver of the truck and son of Obaidur Rahman, and Ibrahim Hossain, and his assistant of Magura district.

The accident took place around 7:30am when the Pabna-bound picnic bus from Kuakata hit the Narail-bound truck, leaving the truck driver and his assistant killed on the spot, said Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station.

