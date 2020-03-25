COVID-19 cases approach 500 in Russia













Russia has registered 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising its total number to 495, official data showed Tuesday.





The new cases were registered in 14 regions, including 28 in Moscow, Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being said in a statement.









All the new patients, who are currently under isolation, had visited countries hit by the coronavirus in the last two weeks, it said.





Those who have made close contact with the patients in Russia have been identified and work is underway to place them under medical supervision, it said.









Of the 495 infected, 22 have recovered and been discharged, including five in the last 24 hours.





With 149,754 people suspected of being infected and put under medical supervision, 93,677 remained under control as of Monday, it said in a separate statement.

