PM to address nation this evening









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation this evening (Wednesday evening) to inform the country’s people about the government's measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.





"The Prime Minister will address the nation at 7:30pm on the occasion of the Independence and National Day 202," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.





State-owned Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will simultaneously broadcast the Prime Minister’s address, he said.





Private television channels and radio stations will also air the Prime Minister’s speech.





Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from the coronavirus. Currently, 27 patients are under treatment while seven others have already made recovery.

