Corona prevention cell formed at IU





Islamic University (IU) authorities have formed a 10-member corona prevention cell on the campus in Kushtia to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





The decision was made at an emergency syndicate meeting held on the campus on March 21, IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said on Wednesday.





IU Vice-chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari formed the cell, led by university’s Proctor Prof Paresh Chandra Barman.





The other members of the committee are¬ IU Biomedical Engineering department Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Joadder, Pharmacy department Chairman Prof M Maniruzzaman, Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering department Chairman Prof Ashok Kumar Chakraborty, Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering department Chairman Associate Professor Mohammad Minnatul Karim Akanda, Prof Nilufa Akter Banu, Prof ATM Minzanur Rahman, Associate Professor M Mofizur Rahman, Kamruzzaman and Chief Medical Officer M Najrul Islam.





Taking to UNB, IU VC said they were trying to produce some survival kits (hand sanitiser, masks and hand gloves) for the prevention of coronavirus infection on the IU campus.





He urged the IU family members to remain careful, stay away from gathering and not to be panicked.





