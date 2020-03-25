Bangladeshi woman dies from coronavirus in USA





A Bangladeshi woman died from coronavirus in the USA.





The deceased was identified as Amina Indralib Trisha, 38, wife of Borhan Hawlader, hailing from Shashongaon village in Sirajdikhan upazila. She used to live in New York with her husband and three children.





According to family sources, Trisha was admitted to Jamaica General Hospital one week ago with fever, throat sore and respiratory problem. Later, she was tested positive for coronavirus.





She died on Monday afternoon.

