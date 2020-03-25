Covid-19: India provides protection items to Bangladesh





India provided 30,000 surgical masks and 15,000 head-cover to Bangladesh government helping its efforts in combating against deadly coronavirus pandemic.





Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das formally handed over the medical supply to Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday, said a press release by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.





The release added that the assistance is intended to support the efforts of Bangladesh government in tackling the spread of COVID-19.





This tranche of assistance is an initial emergency supply under the Covid-19 Emergency Fund announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and setup with initial contribution of 10 million USD by India.





Following the announcement, various SAARC nations including Bangladesh has contributed to the Covid-19 Emergency Fund.





As part of India’s Neighborhood First policy and with a view to taking a collaborative regional approach to containing the spread of Covid-19, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders of other SAARC countries held a video conference on March 15.





Preparations are also underway to conduct video conferences between medical professionals and other stake holders in India and Bangladesh for considering specific measures and exchanging best practices.





As a friend and neighbor, India is ready to stand with Bangladesh in times of challenge. Working together, India, Bangladesh and other SAARC countries can overcome the extraordinary situation created by the spread of Covid-19, it added.





