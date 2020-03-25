Khaleda temporarily released after over 25 months’ imprisonment









BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was released on Wednesday from jail for six months suspending her sentences following an executive order over 25 months after she had been convicted and sent to jail in graft cases.





The government passed the executive order for her release upon two conditions -- receiving treatment staying at her Gulshan residence and not leaving the country.





The BNP chief, who has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) since April 1 last year, came of the hospital around 4:13pm as her release order reached the jail authorities on completion of all necessary procedures.





However, she started for her Gulshan residence around 4:20pm after being caught in huge crowd from her party leaders and activists.





Meanwhile, ‘Firoza’, the luxury home of Khaleda at Road No 79 in Dhaka’s Gulshan area which turned into an abandoned house since she went to jail, was prepared for her comfortable stay there.





As the government announced on Tuesday that the BNP chief will be released from jail for six months, the house was cleaned and refurbished to welcome her.





Khaleda Zia’s family recently submitted an application to the government seeking an executive order to have the BNP chief released for her treatment in London.





Her brother Shamim Eskandar, sister Selima Islam, and her (Selima’s) husband Dr Rafiqul Islam met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and made an appeal for her release through the executive order.





Under the circumstances, the former prime minister’s sentences have been suspended as per section 401 (1) of Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC), said Law Minister Annisul Huq on Tuesday.





Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Khaleda’s personal doctors will provide her treatment at her residence. “We’re contacting her personal doctors and taking steps to ensure her treatment at her residence.”





He also said it depends on Khaleda’s decision that whether she will receive treatment at her residence or any hospital.





Khaleda has been in jail since she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.





She was found guilty in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.

