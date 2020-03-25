Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive but 'remains in good health'









The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced, reports BBC.





Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus.





Both Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.





Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son on 12 March, but also "remains in good health".





The Queen, the palace added, "is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare".





A Clarence House statement read: "In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.





"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.





"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."





The prince's last public engagement was on 12 March, but the Press Association news agency reported he subsequently had a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

