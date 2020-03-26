Production, marketing of food, medicine to continue

The medicine and food manufacturing industries and other factories, markets and shops will remain open during the general holidays declared by the government from March 29 to April 2 to contain the coronavirus spreading.





"As per the number 4 instruction of the media release, issued by Cabinet Division on March 24, the medicine and food manufacturing and marketing, and other factories, markets and shops will remain open during the general holiday under their respective arrangements," said a press release of the Industries Ministry issued on Wednesday, reports BSS.



Leave Your Comments