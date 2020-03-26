Pooja opens up on the recent Georgia schedule





Despite the outbreak of coronavirus, the team of Prabhas20 flew down to Georgia in the first week of March and shot some crucial scenes in extreme weather conditions. However, after filming for a few days in Tbilisi, the makers decided to halt the shoot for the safety of the cast and crew and returned to India. Upon returning from the European country, leading lady PoojaHegdedecided to self-quarantine herself for two weeks. Opening up on the precautions they took on the sets and while in transit, she said to Mumbai Mirror, "My team and I were extremely careful. We kept sanitizing our hands, wore face masks and maintained distance from people."



