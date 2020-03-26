Shakib praises BD people for fighting against coronavirus



Bangladesh's top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who is in self-isolation in the USA hailed Bangladeshi people for fighting against coronavirus pandemic.





He posted a photo of himself from the Test match against England in 2016, in which he gave a salute to Ben Stokes after dismissing him. His salute was a much-talked subject of this series. Shakib however wants to give such kind of salute to the people fighting against the deadly virus that created mayhem in the whole world.







"I want to salute all the doctors, nurses, medical staff who are working hard to save the lives of our people. I want to thank the members of Bangladesh police, army and other civil authorities who are also working relentlessly to save lives all over the country," Shakib told in a video message posted on his social media platforms.



"Now, we also should help them back staying at home, obeying health advice and being careful. And, I hope it'll result in a good way. May Allah help us all," Shakib added.However he has been posting regularly in his social media handle to create awareness amongst the people about the coronavirus pandemic.





All cricketing events in Bangladesh have been postponed indefinitely. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had started Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, but after a round, the league has been postponed. Before that, a two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI has also been postponed, which was scheduled to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Bangladesh has so far reported four deaths from the coronavirus. Besides, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 39.





Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 18,895 globally as of Wednesday. It has so far infected 422,629 people around the world, according to worldometer.





