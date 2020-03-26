ISPR urges all not to publish misleading news

The Inter Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Wednesday requested all for not publishing news and photos on the basis of false, misleading and hypothetical information about the members of armed forces deployed across the country to combat coronavirus COVID-19 spreading.





The ISPR also requested for checking the information from the directorate before publishing any news about the armed forces, said a press release.Earlier, the authorities on Tuesday spread out troops in major cities to help the civil administration in tackling COVID-19 situation, reports BSS.





The personnel were moved out to divisional and district headquarters and they launched full scale anti-COVID-19 campaigns from today finalizing their modus operandi with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.





