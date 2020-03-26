UN greets BD citizens



United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has extended warm greetings to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country's Independence and National Day.





In a message, sent to President M Abdul Hamid on Wednesday, the UN secretary general said, "Each member of the United Nations has its unique culture and history - - diversity that enriches our organization and our world. Your country's engagement in the work of the United Nations across the international agenda is extremely important."





"This year, the first decade of action for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) we must raise our collective ambition to build a fair globalization that works for all and take decisive climate action," he said.





In all theses, Guterres said, he looks forward to the contributions and support of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in the pursuit of a more peaceful, just and sustainable world for all.





