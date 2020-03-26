Independence Day today



Today is Independence and National Day. It is a day of pride for the Bangalee nation. Despite the great fear and uncertainty over the outbreak of coronvirus the people are celebrating the day on a limited scale avow to build a prosperous and peaceful Bangladesh.







The Pakistani occupation forces launched a brutal massacre named 'Operation Searchlight' on March 25, 1971 throughout Bangladesh including the capital Dhaka and its adjoining areas with a view to silencing the Bangalee nation for ever. Innumerable people were brutally killed. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested from his Dhanmondi residence that night.





Bangabandhu declared the independence of Bangladesh through the then EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) wireless at 00-30 hours. The great leader called upon the people to build up strong resistance against the Pakistani barbaric occupation forces.





Later, Bangabandhu was taken to the then West Pakistan where he had to spend nine months in a dark condemned cell.Bangabandhu wrote down the declaration of independence soon after the Pakistani army cracked down on the fateful night of March 25, 1971.





The declaration of independence was soon put on air by wireless. The declaration was first broadcast by Awami League leader MA Hannan from Kalurghat Radio Station in port city of Chittagong on March 26, 1971. However, on March 27, 1971, the then Major Ziaur Rahman announced the war of independence on behalf of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the same radio station.





Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign country on December 16, 1971 with the surrender of the Pakistani occupation forces, who killed three million innocent civilians, perpetrated atrocities on two lakh Bangalee women and burnt down lakhs of houses across the country during the nine-month bloody war.The government has suspended all programs of the day due to the coronavirus pandemic.





On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages extending heartfelt greetings and warm felicitations to the countrymen living both at home and abroad.Paying tributes to the martyrs and veterans of the War of Liberation at the national mausoleum at Savar has been suspended.





The day is a public holiday.





National dailies have brought out special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private radio stations and television channels are airing special programs highlighting the significance of the day.





Different political parties as well as socio-cultural and professional organizations have also suspended all programs to avoid public gathering and maintain social distancing following the directives of the government as well as the World Health Organization (WHO).





