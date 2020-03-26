Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000





The death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has jumped to 21,283 globally as of Thursday.

It has so far infected 471,053 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 335,534 are currently being treated with 14,972 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 135,501 cases had outcomes and of them, 114,218 (84 percent) recovered and 16 percent died.





Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from the coronavirus.

Besides, 27 patients are currently under treatment in the country while seven others have already made recovery.





COVID-19 is affecting 198 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.





Leave Your Comments