Dhaka's air still remains unhealthy









Bangladesh’s capital ranked second worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday morning.

Dhaka had a score of 192 at 09:06am, indicating that the air quality was unhealthy.

A numerical value between 151 and 200 indicates that everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Thailand’s Chiang Mai and North Macedonia’s Skopie occupied the first and third with scores of 197 and 172 respectively.

Air quality between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘very unhealthy’. If the score is between 301 and 500, then it is classified as ‘hazardous’.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, tells people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

Leave Your Comments