IU student killed in Kushtia road accident





A student of Islamic University (IU) was killed in a road accident at Tuniapara of Mirpur upazila in Kushtia district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shihab Ali, 24, son of Monwar Hossain of the area and a third year student of Law department of the university.

Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station, said the accident took place around 1am when Shihab along with his father and brother was returning home by a three-wheeler, locally named as Alam Sadhu.

Shihab, at one stage, fell onto the road and suffered serious injuries.





He was taken to Kushtia General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Leave Your Comments