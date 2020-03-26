Bangladesh suspends flights to all countries except China, UK





Bangladesh has suspended flights to all countries except the UK and China until April 15 following the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The flight operation with Bangkok will remain suspended from 12am on Thursday and while with Hong Kong from March 29, said Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

Earlier on March 21, international commercial passenger flights with 10 counties -- Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, India, and Bahrain –-- were suspended.





On March 15, Bangladesh suspended on-arrival visas for all countries for two weeks. Besides, passengers will not be allowed to enter Bangladesh from all European countries except England until March 31.





On March 19, Biman Bangladesh Airlines cancelled all of its flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.





In a desperate attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the government has gone for communications shutdown, suspending bus, train, launch and air services across the country.













