1,297 overseas-returnees in home-quarantine in Bagerhat





A total of 1,297 people who have recently returned from different countries are currently in home-quarantine in the district of Bagerhat.





Of them, 730 were sent to home-quarantine in the last two days, said Pankaj Chandra Roy, superintendent of Bagerhat police.





After placing them under quarantine for 14 days, the local administration hoisted red flag atop their houses so that other people remain alert about them and help ensure maintain the quarantine, he said.





A total of 3,833 people returned home from abroad in the district from March 10 to March 25.





Civil Surgeon of the district Dr KM Humayun Kabir said 10 isolation beds have been prepared at Sadar Hospital while five others at every upazila health complex in the district.





Besides, 200 quarantine beds have been kept ready at Sadar upazila while 100 more at upazila hospitals, he said.





Three people were sent to isolation but they tested coronavirus negative, the civil surgeon said.





Deputy Commissioner Md Mamun-ur-Rashid said they were sending overseas returnee to home-quarantine. “The returnees have been asked to stay home and not to come out in any situation,” he said.





Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from the coronavirus. Besides, 27 patients are currently under treatment in the country while seven others have already made recovery.





Meanwhile, the global death toll from the coronavirus has leapt to 21,283 globally as of Thursday.

It has so far infected 471,053 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 335,534 are currently being treated with 14,972 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 135,501 cases had outcomes and of them, 114,218 (84 percent) recovered and 16 percent died.





COVID-19 is affecting 198 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





