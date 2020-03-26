Five more coronavirus cases detected in Bangladesh: IEDCR









Five more people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 disease in Bangladesh, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 44, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Thursday.





However, four more patients have recovered from the disease. With this, a total of 11 people have already made recovery from the coronavirus.





IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora revealed the latest coronavirus figures at a press briefing through online.





Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from coronavrius.





Meanwhile, the global death toll from the coronavirus has leapt to 21,283 globally as of Thursday.

It has so far infected 471,053 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 335,534 are currently being treated with 14,972 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 135,501 cases had outcomes and of them, 114,218 (84 percent) recovered and 16 percent died.





COVID-19 is affecting 198 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).

