Pakistan wants stronger relations with Bangladesh: Imran Khan









Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan desires to further strengthen its relations with Bangladesh based on the principles of mutual respect and understanding.





“Our two countries have common aspirations for regional peace, prosperity and development and these commonalities provide a firm foundation upon with we can build the edifice of our cooperation in the years to come,” he said.





He made the remarks while greeting his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh through a letter.





Cricketer turned politician Imran Khan said on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, and his own behalf, he is conveying sincere felicitations on the occasion of the Independence and National Day of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.





He wished continued peace, progress and prosperity for the fraternal people of Bangladesh.

Leave Your Comments