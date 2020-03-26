Published:  05:34 PM, 26 March 2020

Corona scare: Railway stations, launch and bus terminals left deserted

In a desperate attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the government has gone for communications shutdown, suspending bus, train, launch and air services.

As all the modes of communications remain suspended, no passenger turned up to railway stations, launch terminal and inter-district bus terminals in the capital on Wednesday, giving them a deserted look.

Let’s have a look at Kamalapur Railway Station and Sadarghat Launch Terminal in pictures captured by UNB photographer.


