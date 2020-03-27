Two physicians among four newly test corona positive: IECDR

Leave Your Comments

Four more people, including two doctors, have been diagnosed with Covid-19 disease in Bangladesh, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 48.However, no patient died in the last 24 hours, said Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at a press briefing through online on Friday.Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from coronavrius. Besides, 11 other Covid-19 patients have already made recovery.Currently, 32 patients are under treatment.The death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has jumped to 24,087 globally as of Friday. It has so far infected 532,224 people around the world, according to worldometer.Of them, 383,811 are currently being treated with 19,357 being in serious or critical condition.So far, 148,413 cases had outcomes and of them, 124,326 (84 percent) recovered and 16 percent died.COVID-19 is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).