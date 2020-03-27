Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 24,000









The death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has jumped to 24,083 globally as of Friday.

It has so far infected 532,009 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 383,600 are currently being treated with 19,357 being in serious or critical condition.









So far, 148,409 cases had outcomes and of them, 124,326 (84 percent) recovered and 16 percent died.





Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from the coronavirus.

Five more people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 disease in Bangladesh, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 44, said IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora through an online press briefing on Thursday.









However, four more patients have recovered from the disease. With these, a total of 11 people have fully recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 is affecting 198 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

