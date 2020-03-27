Coronavirus: Pabna village under lockdown









The local administration has put Katakhali village in Chatmohar upazila under lockdown to prevent the transmission of deadly coronavirus.

Sarkar Mohammad Raihan, executive magistrate and upazila nirbahi officer, made the announcement around 10 pm on Thursday night.

Local people said a total of 64 people have come to the village from Dhaka, Chattogram and Madaripur districts in the last two days.

Getting the information, the Coronavirus awareness committee informed the matter to the local administration.

UNO Sarkar Mohammad Raihan said people of the village will have to stay at home for two weeks and none will be allowed to enter or leave the village.

“Strict action will be taken for violation of quarantine rule,” he said.

Members of village police have been deployed during the lockdown period from Friday morning, said Sheikh Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Chatmohar Police Station.

