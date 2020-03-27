Afghan forces kill 7 militants in western Badghis province









Seven militants have been confirmed dead as a clash erupted in Bala Murghab district of Afghanistan's western Badghis province on Thursday, said an army statement on Friday.





The clash broke out after a group of Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints in Bala Murghab district Thursday night and security forces returned fire, forcing the militants to flee after leaving seven bodies behind, said the statement.





More than a dozen others including Mullah Hijrat, a Taliban local commander sustained wound in the firefight.





The statement did not mention whether there were casualties on the security personnel. The Taliban militants have not commented.

Leave Your Comments